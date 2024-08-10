Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Yelp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Trading Down 0.1 %

YELP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.47. 1,354,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.99.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,340. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

