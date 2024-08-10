YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. YETI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-$2.65 EPS.
YETI Stock Performance
YETI stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 2,681,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
