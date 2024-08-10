YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. YETI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-$2.65 EPS.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 2,681,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. B. Riley lifted their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

