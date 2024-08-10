Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 143,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

