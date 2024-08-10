Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. 1,161,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

