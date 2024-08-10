Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.67.

ZBH stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

