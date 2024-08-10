ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $15.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 7,669,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.