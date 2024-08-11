1,034 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,606 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.90. 624,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $369.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

