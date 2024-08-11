175,893 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,133,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 235,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $35.52. 699,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,259. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HESM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HESM

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.