4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

