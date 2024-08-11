a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AKA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $16.24. 15,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

