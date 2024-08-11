AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $1,779,460.61 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,774,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,857,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

