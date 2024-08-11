Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Abacus Life Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 529.50 and a beta of 0.12. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

