Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXFree Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,384 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 625,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,580. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.