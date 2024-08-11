Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,384 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 625,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,580. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
