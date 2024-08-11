Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,428. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.