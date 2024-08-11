Accel Wealth Management Invests $108,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

TCPC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 636,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

