Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Addex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADXN opened at $7.90 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
