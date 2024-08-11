ADTRAN’s (ADTN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

ADTRAN stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ADTRAN by 33.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,809 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,363,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 25.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,184,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

