AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25. AerSale has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

