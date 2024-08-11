Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $942,801.30

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $942,801.30 and $21.40 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008392 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.