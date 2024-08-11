Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 959,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.