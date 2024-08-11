Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at B. Riley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

