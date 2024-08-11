Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

