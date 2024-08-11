Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded up $9.94 on Friday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

