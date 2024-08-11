Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.340-6.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.34-6.47 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

