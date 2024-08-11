Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. 6,536,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 100,518 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

