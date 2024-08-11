Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 21.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 2,333,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.