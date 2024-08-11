Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 21.7 %
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
