Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

