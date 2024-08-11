Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALX
Alexander’s Trading Down 0.5 %
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.