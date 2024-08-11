Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Raised to $8.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,881,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,661. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 507,021 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 340.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

