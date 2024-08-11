Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.06.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.82. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

