AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Position Boosted by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,996,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

