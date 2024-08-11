Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.33.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$51.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.22.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

