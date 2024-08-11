Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,778,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

