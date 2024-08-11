American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

AMH stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

