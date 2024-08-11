Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.06. 1,751,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

