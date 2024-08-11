Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.440-1.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 1,751,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

