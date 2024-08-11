Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Earnings Results

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Ames National Trading Down 3.9 %

Ames National stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 6,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ames National by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ames National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

