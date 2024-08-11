Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

