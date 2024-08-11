Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amplitude Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 766,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

