Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 766,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The stock has a market cap of $968.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amplitude by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

