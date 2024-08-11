Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 766,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

