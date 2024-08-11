Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 210.4% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

