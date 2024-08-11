Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

