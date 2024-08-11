Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $13.50

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

