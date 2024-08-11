Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 800

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 800 ($10.22).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 830 ($10.61) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.21) on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 673.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 652.94. The company has a market cap of £120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

