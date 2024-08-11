Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $124.00

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $132,130.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $2,321,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Plexus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 64,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

