Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $326.92

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.92.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $271.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.