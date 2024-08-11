Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $326.92

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.92.
SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
NYSE:SAM opened at $271.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
