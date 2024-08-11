Analyzing Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and Movado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A Movado Group 6.09% 8.18% 5.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Watches of Switzerland Group and Movado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watches of Switzerland Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Movado Group has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.41%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Watches of Switzerland Group.

72.1% of Movado Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Movado Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and Movado Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Movado Group $664.37 million 0.80 $46.71 million $1.79 13.44

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Summary

Movado Group beats Watches of Switzerland Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services. Watches of Switzerland Group plc was founded in 1775 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

