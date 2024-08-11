Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,746,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

