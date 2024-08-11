Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

