Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 5,534,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

